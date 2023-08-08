Digger plants 2000 saplings in collaboration with WWF at UET KSK

LAHORE – Digger, the emerging outdoor footwear brand in Pakistan, has taken a significant stride towards environmental well-being by successfully executing a massive plantation activity in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

A total of 2000 saplings were planted today at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Campus KSK, marking a remarkable initiative towards combating climate change and fostering a greener future.

Digger's commitment to its mission of creating authentic outdoor products for active consumers while promoting the environmental well-being of communities in urban and non-urban landscapes has been put into tangible action. The plantation activity at UET Campus KSK is a testament to Digger's dedication to its vision of becoming the most preferred outdoor footwear brand in Pakistan, not only by providing high-quality products but also by actively contributing to the betterment of society and the environment.

The collaboration with WWF adds an extra layer of credibility to Digger's environmental efforts. WWF, renowned worldwide for its conservation efforts and commitment to biodiversity, joined hands with Digger to create a powerful impact through this plantation activity. Together, Digger and WWF strive to address the serious challenges posed by climate change in Pakistan, including floods, rising temperatures, food scarcity, and changing environments.

This initiative is just the beginning of Digger's ambitious plans for environmental well-being. The company envisions a greener and healthier Pakistan by planting 4000 saplings in the initial phase of its plantation activities. These saplings will be distributed across two major cities, Lahore and Faisalabad, making a visible and lasting contribution to the local landscapes.