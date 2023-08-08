Warisha Khan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan, prominent social media influencers, garnered significant attention with their wedding, captivating the public due to their substantial online followings. An endearing highlight of their relationship was Azlan's heartfelt gesture of gifting a baby donkey to Warisha Khan. Since then, their joint presence on various platforms has allowed their admirers to accompany them on their journey.

Currently basking in the splendour of Turkey, the lovebirds are delighting in a vacation together. The couple recently divulged exciting news - they are anticipating the arrival of their first child. Their Turkish escapade included a visit to the enchanting Cappadocia, where Warisha's resplendent white attire juxtaposed Azlan Shah's relaxed attire.

Amid their joyous moments, they have generously shared a series of captivating snapshots with their devoted fan base.

"We’ve been keeping a secret… our family is growing and we couldn’t be happier! ♥️ Alhumdulillah!

Remember us and our little one in your prayers♥️" captioned Khan.

Here's what fans had to say: