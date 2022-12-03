Emirati themed Jazz and Opera concerts captivate visitors to Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022
Concerts organised as part of the emirate's Guest of Honour programme at the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair
Guadalajara - Visitors in their numbers were captivated and enchanted by Emirati themed Jazz ensembles and opera performances, during a range of special music concerts organised as part of the Sharjah Guest of Honour programme, at the ongoing Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico.
Thousands of locals and travellers to the fair were enthralled by classical Jazz songs from the sixties and seventies performed by Emirati Soul singer Arqam adorned in the traditional Kandora.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-03/emirati-themed-jazz-and-opera-concerts-captivate-visitors-to-guadalajara-international-book-fair-202-1670086676-5828.jpg
Meanwhile, Opera singer, Fatima Al Hashimi had the audience infatuated with her performance held inside one of the biggest theatres in Guadalajara, and took visitors on a magical journey of song, through a selection of classical Opera pieces.
