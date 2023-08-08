Search

PCB reinstates Sarfraz Nawaz's pension after 6 years

Web Desk 02:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
PCB reinstates Sarfraz Nawaz's pension after 6 years
Source: PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated the pension of former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz after a hiatus of several years.

Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Management Committee, held a meeting with Nawaz to address the unresolved issues related to his unpaid ex gratia payments from January 2017. This meeting took place in a friendly environment at the National Cricket Academy, with the presence of former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

During the meeting, Ashraf presented a check to settle the outstanding payments as per the Players’ Welfare Policy. He also assured Nawaz of unwavering support.

The discontinuation of ex gratia payments had occurred due to disciplinary actions initiated by the previous management against Nawaz for violating the Code of Conduct under the Players’ Welfare Policy.

Nawaz has assured the PCB of his commitment to adhering to the Code of Conduct. As a result, the ex gratia payments under the Players’ Welfare Policy will now resume.

Expressing his sentiments, Ashraf stated, “It saddened me to witness a former Test cricketer facing such circumstances. It was disheartening to see Mr. Sarfraz Nawaz being denied his rightful pension. It’s regrettable that past administrations utilized PCB’s resources to settle personal conflicts.”

Ashraf emphasized that no cricketer should go through what Nawaz experienced. He reassured all current and former cricketers that the PCB values them as assets and will support them in various ways throughout their lives.

Nawaz, expressing gratitude, highlighted his satisfaction with the reinstated pension. He particularly appreciated the gesture given his health condition. Nawaz also offered to provide honorary services to the board in order to contribute to the advancement of fast bowlers’ skills.

Nawaz’s cricket career includes 55 Tests and 45 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan spanning from 1969 to 1984. His remarkable 33-ball spell in Melbourne on March 15, 1979, where he took seven wickets for just one run, remains a standout performance. He achieved his best bowling figures of nine for 86 in that innings, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s second Test victory in Australia.

As a right-arm fast bowler, Nawaz claimed 177 Test wickets at an average of 32.75 and dismissed 63 batters in ODIs at an average of 23.22. His accomplishments extended to first-class cricket, where he secured 1,005 wickets at an average of 24.62.

