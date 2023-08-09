Double whammy for Karachiites as NEPRA approves another Rs2.31 per unit hike on electricity tariff

KARACHI – NEPRA has jacked up power tariff for Karachi residents, in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing record-high prices amid economic meltdown.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a Rs2.31 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers, on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of July.

The notification issued by the power regulator stated that the power tariff hike for K-Electric consumers will only be implemented on August bills while there will be an exception for lifeline consumers.

Earlier this week, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the increase in power tariff for Karachi-Electric (KE) consumers.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made revisions to the national electricity transmission policy to allocate two projects to Gulf countries, aligning with the directives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The committee endorsed a proposal to implement a standardized tariff structure for K-Electric (KE) consumers, ensuring tariff rationalization. This involves adjustments to the tariff structure for consumption during April, May, and June of 2023.

The resultant cost, including taxes and charges, will translate to an approximate increase of Rs5 per unit for consumers. This increased tariff will be spread over three months – July, August, and September of 2023.