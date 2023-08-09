Double whammy for Karachiites as NEPRA approves another Rs2.31 per unit hike on electricity tariff

KARACHI – NEPRA has jacked up power tariff for Karachi residents, in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing record-high prices amid economic meltdown.
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a Rs2.31 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers, on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of July.
The notification issued by the power regulator stated that the power tariff hike for K-Electric consumers will only be implemented on August bills while there will be an exception for lifeline consumers.
Earlier this week, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the increase in power tariff for Karachi-Electric (KE) consumers.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made revisions to the national electricity transmission policy to allocate two projects to Gulf countries, aligning with the directives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
The committee endorsed a proposal to implement a standardized tariff structure for K-Electric (KE) consumers, ensuring tariff rationalization. This involves adjustments to the tariff structure for consumption during April, May, and June of 2023.
The resultant cost, including taxes and charges, will translate to an approximate increase of Rs5 per unit for consumers. This increased tariff will be spread over three months – July, August, and September of 2023.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.