Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan August 2023

02:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
YBR 125 is a famous bike introduced by Yamaha and the two-wheeler is a fusion of sporty looks with no compromise on performance.

The auto giant replaced the carburetor system with a fuel injection system in YBR 125. Despite huge competition, YBR 125 remained among the top-selling bikes in its league.

YBR 125 comes with self-start, stylish alloy rims, a modern speedometer with a fuel gauge indicator, and a big head lamp. Backed by the air-cooled engine, its engine is capable to produce 10.7 bhp @ 7,500 rpm.

The bike’s fuel capacity is around 13 liters, and its overall dimensions are 1975 x 745 x 1080 mm with a seat height of 775 mm.

Yamaha Bikes Latest Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs419,000

Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs436,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray Price in Pakistan

Rs439,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs380,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs408,000

YBR 125 Mileage

Yamaha YBR 125 offers 35 km per litre - 42 km per litre.

