PITB established Police Khidmat Markaz launches services in Gilgit Baltistan
Share
GILGIT – The Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has launched PITB executed Police Khidmat Markaz in 10 districts of the province.
The ceremony was presided by GB Inspector General (IG) Muhammad Saeed Wazir at GB Central Police Office and senior officials from the department including DIG Headquarters Afzal Mehmood Butt, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Tanveer-ul-Hassan, SSP Special Protection Unit (SPU) Tahira Yaqoob, AIG Legal Muhammad Abdullah and representatives from PITB IT-Operations and Software Engineering teams were present.
Through GB Police Khidmat Markaz citizens will be able to avail a number of services such as Character Certificate, Employee Verification/Police Verification, Copy of FIR, Lost/Found Report, and Copy of Report.
GB IG Muhammad Saeed Wazir appreciated PITB for its continuous support and timely delivery of the project. He also presented team PITB with shields.
Gilgit-Baltistan signs first public-private ... 10:49 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD - In a historic move, the Gilgit Baltistan government has signed its first public-private partnership deal ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- PITB established Police Khidmat Markaz launches services in Gilgit ...05:47 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani rupee hits record low against US dollar, slides to 204 for ...05:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan overtake India in latest ICC ODI rankings after clean sweep ...04:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set ...03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Did Aamir Khan copy Omair Rana's style?03:31 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor detained after drug raid03:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022