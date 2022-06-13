PITB established Police Khidmat Markaz launches services in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT – The Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has launched PITB executed Police Khidmat Markaz in 10 districts of the province.

The ceremony was presided by GB Inspector General (IG) Muhammad Saeed Wazir at GB Central Police Office and senior officials from the department including DIG Headquarters Afzal Mehmood Butt, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Tanveer-ul-Hassan, SSP Special Protection Unit (SPU) Tahira Yaqoob, AIG Legal Muhammad Abdullah and representatives from PITB IT-Operations and Software Engineering teams were present.

Through GB Police Khidmat Markaz citizens will be able to avail a number of services such as Character Certificate, Employee Verification/Police Verification, Copy of FIR, Lost/Found Report, and Copy of Report.

GB IG Muhammad Saeed Wazir appreciated PITB for its continuous support and timely delivery of the project. He also presented team PITB with shields.