03:44 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Sister reveals what caused vlogger Hina Daniyal's sudden death
Popular Youtuber and influencer Hina Daniyal Malik's demise left the fans shocked as the young social media sensation was quite successful and was making waves with her unique content.

Hina has a successful blog and promoted the beautiful clothes of local sellers by interviewing them. She used to visit local sellers and used to showcase their products, prices and addresses. 

Now, details are being revealed about her tragic death. While a lot of people had speculated that her death was due to a road incident her family had revealed details.

Her sister took to social media handles and revealed details, “a day before my sister passed away, her husband called me and said, ‘Hina is sick, please come over’_, I took it as a normal sickness and reached to their place, after reaching there I saw her in a terrible and deteriorating condition as she had a brain stroke, she was losing her movements, we took her to hospital where they suspected the clot in her brain."

"They said that a procedure could be done to open the vein of the brain but it would only be started when you will pay 11 lac rupees. We were agreed to do half payment in advance as we didn’t have that much money, initially, but they didn’t agree and we moved her to another hospital where they first shifted her in ICU as she was in bad condition then they placed her on ventilator.

"Next day, she passed away in the morning at 6:00 am on 11th June, we are in grief of the loss of our too young sister, kindly pray for her, she was an active and a grateful person. She was doing philanthropic sort of work by promoting local sellers”.

Moreover, the netizens have also expressed condolences and were sad about their tragic death. They prayed for the young departed soul.

