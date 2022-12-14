Ayeza Khan bags yet another LUX award

Noor Fatima
03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Ayeza Khan bags yet another LUX award
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz industry's most celebrated actress Ayeza Khan as she adds another award to her trophy shelf.

The Tum Kon Piya star recently announced her achievement and expressed gratitude for soaring higher and higher by the minute.  

The 31-year-old won the Best TV Actress in Viewer’s Choice category for her blockbuster drama serial Chupke Chupke.

For those unversed, the romantic comedy television series featured Ayeza Khan, and Osman Khalid Butt in the leading roles while Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer, Uzma Beg, Asma Abbas, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Tara Mahmood, Mani, Aadi Khan, Areesha Sultan, Hira Soomro, and Qavi Khan were cast along. The series amassed a cult following for its comic storyline, and the on-screen chemistry of the lead couple.

The Meray Pas Tum Ho actress shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Absolutely exhilarated to have received yet another award for my Meenu. So grateful to my fans, LUX Awards and HUM TV. Meenu and Chupkey Chupkey will always have a special place in my heart."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Anoushay Abbasi, and others congratulated Khan. 

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.

Ayeza Khan expresses gratitude during her award ... 07:02 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan is a force of nature and she displays her acting powers in a plethora of her drama serials. ...

More From This Category
TikToker Sehar and singer Sami share pics, videos ...
03:15 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Pakistani model Aimal Khan gets trolled for ...
12:14 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to ...
10:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos ...
10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
SRK, Deepika's latest song invites trolling
11:51 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Saba Qamar's 'Kamli' to premiere at European film ...
09:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan bags yet another LUX award
03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr