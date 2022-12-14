Ayeza Khan bags yet another LUX award

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz industry's most celebrated actress Ayeza Khan as she adds another award to her trophy shelf.

The Tum Kon Piya star recently announced her achievement and expressed gratitude for soaring higher and higher by the minute.

The 31-year-old won the Best TV Actress in Viewer’s Choice category for her blockbuster drama serial Chupke Chupke.

For those unversed, the romantic comedy television series featured Ayeza Khan, and Osman Khalid Butt in the leading roles while Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer, Uzma Beg, Asma Abbas, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Tara Mahmood, Mani, Aadi Khan, Areesha Sultan, Hira Soomro, and Qavi Khan were cast along. The series amassed a cult following for its comic storyline, and the on-screen chemistry of the lead couple.

The Meray Pas Tum Ho actress shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Absolutely exhilarated to have received yet another award for my Meenu. So grateful to my fans, LUX Awards and HUM TV. Meenu and Chupkey Chupkey will always have a special place in my heart."

Celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Anoushay Abbasi, and others congratulated Khan.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.