PTI minister Dreshak resigns after heated exchange with Punjab CM

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial minister for food Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak has resigned from his post after he traded barbs with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in a cabinet meeting, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said several ministers wanted to speak at the same time in the cabinet meeting, but the chief minister asked them to follow the discipline and only one person should speak at a time.

The food minister, however, continued to speak despite instructions from the chief minister. When Elahi interrupted him against, he got enraged and went out of the room while threating to resign from the position.

The PTI lawmaker has now sent his resignation from the post, Geo News reported cited sources as saying.

Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak is the son of Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, a sitting PTI MNA from Rajanpur.