PTI minister Dreshak resigns after heated exchange with Punjab CM

05:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
PTI minister Dreshak resigns after heated exchange with Punjab CM
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial minister for food Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak has resigned from his post after he traded barbs with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in a cabinet meeting, it emerged on Saturday.  

Reports said several ministers wanted to speak at the same time in the cabinet meeting, but the chief minister asked them to follow the discipline and only one person should speak at a time.

The food minister, however, continued to speak despite instructions from the chief minister. When Elahi interrupted him against, he got enraged and went out of the room while threating to resign from the position.

The PTI lawmaker has now sent his resignation from the post, Geo News reported cited sources as saying.

Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak is the son of Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, a sitting PTI MNA from Rajanpur.

Punjab CM Elahi holds important meeting in ... 09:41 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The decision of dissolving two of the leading provincial assemblies by former ruling PTI has caused ...

More From This Category
BIEK Karachi announces intermediate Commerce ...
02:59 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
‘Another attempt to hide behind realities of ...
02:09 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
TV host Mubashir Lucman sentenced to two years in ...
01:45 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s ...
12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Modi's BJP announces nationwide protests over ...
10:48 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan files defamation suit against Geo, ...
10:12 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr