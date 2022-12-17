PTI minister Dreshak resigns after heated exchange with Punjab CM
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial minister for food Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak has resigned from his post after he traded barbs with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in a cabinet meeting, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports said several ministers wanted to speak at the same time in the cabinet meeting, but the chief minister asked them to follow the discipline and only one person should speak at a time.
The food minister, however, continued to speak despite instructions from the chief minister. When Elahi interrupted him against, he got enraged and went out of the room while threating to resign from the position.
The PTI lawmaker has now sent his resignation from the post, Geo News reported cited sources as saying.
Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak is the son of Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, a sitting PTI MNA from Rajanpur.
Punjab CM Elahi holds important meeting in ... 09:41 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The decision of dissolving two of the leading provincial assemblies by former ruling PTI has caused ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 202208:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman06:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- PTI minister Dreshak resigns after heated exchange with Punjab CM05:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Final03:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022