Malala Yousafzai opens up about relationship with husband Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai concluded her visit to Pakistan this week after holding a series of interactions with key stakeholders in education, government, media, students and youth.

She was accompanied by her family and husband. It has been more than a year since Malala officially said yes to Asser Malik. Her wedding decision stirred a serious debate on the internet but now it seems the couple have become a fan favorite.

In her conversation with Dawn, Malala said that she was lucky to find Asser who is a great friend to her and an amazing partner. She also said that he always makes her laugh and supports her in her projects.

She added that marrying him has changed her life as she is now more relaxed.

Yousafzai's better half, Asser Malik has never shied away from singing his wife's praises and is definitely setting goals for all the husbands out there.