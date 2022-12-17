PML-N to move 'no-trust motion' against Punjab CM, speaker

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to table a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

More than 100 PML-N provincial lawmakers have reportedly signed the resolution, which is expected to be submitted tonight. The MPAs had gathered at the residence of PML-N leader Rana Mashood Ahmad, reports said.

The development comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to announce a final date for dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhunkhwa at party’s public gathering in Lahore today.

Meanwhile, CM Elahi held a meeting with Imran Khan to discuss crucial meeting the PTI chief ahead of the announcement.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, the chief minister vowed to back all decisions of the PTI chief regarding dissolution of the assembly.

"I will support all decisions of Imran Khan. I owed the Punjab Assembly to Imran Khan and I have returned it to him," he wrote.