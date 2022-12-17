Punjab CM Elahi holds important meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of assemblies’ dissolution
Web Desk
09:41 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The decision of dissolving two of the leading provincial assemblies by former ruling PTI has caused prevailing political situation, forcing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to hold a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi.

Reports in local media said CM Elahi traveled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening, a day before PTI’s Lahore rally, where party chief Imran Khan will announce his plan to dissolve Punjab and KP assembly.

Elahi consulted with party leaders on the political situation; he also took his Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence after returning from garrison city.

Elahi is also taking political directions from PML-Q President Shujaat Hussain as he does not want the assembly to be dissolved, reports claimed.

The development comes a day after Ch Shujaat's son met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in London and the ruling party expressed its willingness to accept Elahi as its chief minister.

PTI to announce date for dissolving assemblies in ... 11:08 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan will announce the date for dissolving the Punjab and ...

On the other hand, Elahi’s son and senior PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi met ousted premier Imran Khan.  He reassured the PTI chief that the assembly would be dissolved whenever he asked.

Punjab CM earlier reiterated that there would be no delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly (PA) once PTI chief Imran gave the call.

