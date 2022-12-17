Punjab CM Elahi holds important meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of assemblies’ dissolution
Share
ISLAMABAD – The decision of dissolving two of the leading provincial assemblies by former ruling PTI has caused prevailing political situation, forcing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to hold a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi.
Reports in local media said CM Elahi traveled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening, a day before PTI’s Lahore rally, where party chief Imran Khan will announce his plan to dissolve Punjab and KP assembly.
Elahi consulted with party leaders on the political situation; he also took his Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence after returning from garrison city.
Elahi is also taking political directions from PML-Q President Shujaat Hussain as he does not want the assembly to be dissolved, reports claimed.
The development comes a day after Ch Shujaat's son met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in London and the ruling party expressed its willingness to accept Elahi as its chief minister.
PTI to announce date for dissolving assemblies in ... 11:08 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan will announce the date for dissolving the Punjab and ...
On the other hand, Elahi’s son and senior PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi met ousted premier Imran Khan. He reassured the PTI chief that the assembly would be dissolved whenever he asked.
Punjab CM earlier reiterated that there would be no delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly (PA) once PTI chief Imran gave the call.
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 202208:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Imran Khan files defamation suit against Geo, business tycoon Umar ...10:12 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Punjab CM Elahi holds important meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of ...09:41 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan opt to bat first in final Test against England09:06 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 December 202208:15 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan grateful for the experience at the FIFA World Cup11:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she ran away from home10:18 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Another Indian actress booked in money laundering case11:14 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022