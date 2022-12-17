Imran Khan files defamation suit against Geo, business tycoon Umar Farooq in UAE

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his legal team has filed a defamation case against a leading news channel, its prime-time show host, and UAE-based dubious figure Umar Farooq Zahoor for leveling corruption allegations.

In a social media post, the defiant politician said his UAE lawyers, led by Hassan Shad, had filed criminal defamation (libel and slander) proceedings under Emirates law against Geo TV, Shahzeb Khanzada, and Umer Farooq Zahoor.

PTI chief started legal proceedings against group that accused Khan of selling an expensive wristwatch, the latter bought from a state depository.

My UAE lawyers led by Hassan Shad have now filed criminal defamation (libel and slander) proceedings under UAE law against Geo TV, Shahzeb Khanzada and fraudster Umer Farooq Zahoor. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 17, 2022

Earlier, the former premier confirmed another defamation suit in the UK, against Geo News, a month after the UAE business tycoon appeared in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath programme, where he claimed that he had bought Toshakana gifts received by Imran when he holds premiership, including a watch he was gifted by Saudi Crown Prince.

The Toshakhana matter continued to be in headlines as lately, two audio clips allegedly featuring former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi discussing the sale of watches surfaced.

In the first clip, Bushra Bibi directed Zulfi Bukhari to sell Imran Khan's watches ad reprimanded a former employee of the Bani Gala residence for taking photos of the Toshakhan gifts in the second clip.

Amid the outcry from the ruling alliance, a Pakistani news anchor recently came up with some documents, contradicting Khan's claims that he was free to retain or sell the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries as prime minister of Pakistan.