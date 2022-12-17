Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman

06:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to replace Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja with senior journalist Najam Sethi, who has also served as the board chairman.

Reports emerged after Sethi held a meeting with the prime minister in Lahore where they also had a luncheon together. PM Shehbaz is in Lahore to hold key political meetings to devise a strategy as PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to announce the final date for dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier has also hinted at restoring the PCB's 2014 constitution – a move that will revive departmental sports in Pakistan.

The secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded the summary to replace Raja with Sethi to the Prime Minister's House. 

PCB announces new schedule of Pakistan vs New ... 07:51 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to host Blind Cricket World Cup 2024
01:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Lahore Open Polo Championship: Newage Cables/MP, ...
07:19 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Malala gives a winning pep talk to U-19 Pakistani ...
03:52 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Azhar Ali announces retirement from Test cricket 
01:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Here's all the star players making debut in PSL8
09:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Fakhar Zaman picked by Lahore Qalandars as PSL 8 ...
06:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr