Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to replace Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja with senior journalist Najam Sethi, who has also served as the board chairman.
Reports emerged after Sethi held a meeting with the prime minister in Lahore where they also had a luncheon together. PM Shehbaz is in Lahore to hold key political meetings to devise a strategy as PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to announce the final date for dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The premier has also hinted at restoring the PCB's 2014 constitution – a move that will revive departmental sports in Pakistan.
The secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded the summary to replace Raja with Sethi to the Prime Minister's House.
