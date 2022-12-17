Iman Aly sizzles in the BTS video of her fashion photoshoot
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Iman Aly sizzles in the BTS video of her fashion photoshoot
Source: Iman Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Iman Aly recently returned to the big screen with Urwa Hocane's maiden production Tich Button, co-starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussayn.

The Bol actress is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour because of her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Apart from being a pretty face, Aly's blunt views mixed with a tinge of humour are pure entertainment.

Setting the temperature soaring high with her latest fashion shoot, the Mah e Mir actress was clicked and styled by Azeem Sani. Her makeover was done by the multi-talented MUA Nida Khan. Needless to say, Iman looked like a goddess.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial)

On the work front, Iman Ali was recently seen in Mah e Mir, Tich Button, Woh Tees Din, Bewafaiyan, Armaan, and Dil Deke Jayen Ge.

Iman Ali reveals how she missed the chance to ... 10:53 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Iman Ali, the gorgeous Lollywood diva, has been basking in the success of her blockbuster film, Tich Button, for which ...

More From This Category
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after ...
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
TikToker Sehar Hayat celebrates birthday with ...
04:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at the FIFA ...
03:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Fahad Mustafa is the first guest on 'The Mirza ...
03:25 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Aima Baig shares her marriage plans in latest ...
02:30 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s ...
12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr