Iman Aly sizzles in the BTS video of her fashion photoshoot
Lollywood diva Iman Aly recently returned to the big screen with Urwa Hocane's maiden production Tich Button, co-starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussayn.
The Bol actress is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour because of her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Apart from being a pretty face, Aly's blunt views mixed with a tinge of humour are pure entertainment.
Setting the temperature soaring high with her latest fashion shoot, the Mah e Mir actress was clicked and styled by Azeem Sani. Her makeover was done by the multi-talented MUA Nida Khan. Needless to say, Iman looked like a goddess.
On the work front, Iman Ali was recently seen in Mah e Mir, Tich Button, Woh Tees Din, Bewafaiyan, Armaan, and Dil Deke Jayen Ge.
