Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Final
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Final
Source: Pathaan (Screengrab)
Share

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the many billions of football fans and enthusiasts who are going to watch the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022, between France and Argentina.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham superstar will be in the studio watching the match, which promises to be an enthralling contest and will also be promoting his upcoming movie Pathaan along with former English football star Wayne Rooney.

SRK posted a promo video on social media and stated that he will be promoting the film at the finals of the tournament in conjunction with the Jio Cinema brand.

'Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney

 aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup  Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema', he tweeted.

Moreover, his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone will also unveil the trophy during the finals on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to release in India on January 25, 2023. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film has been touted as King Khan's biggest comeback in 2023. However, SRK and Padukone landed in hot water for the "tacky" choreography and "skimpy" clothing in the viral song, Besharam Rang.

‘Pathaan’ ban — SRK and Deepika’s ... 08:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Bollywood’s latest hit song “Besharam Rang” has been gaining widespread attention ever since its ...

More From This Category
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after ...
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Fahad Mustafa is the first guest on 'The Mirza ...
03:25 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Aima Baig shares her marriage plans in latest ...
02:30 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s ...
12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Neha Taseer trolled for sharing photos with male ...
11:43 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
Modi's BJP announces nationwide protests over ...
10:48 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr