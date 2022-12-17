Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Final

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the many billions of football fans and enthusiasts who are going to watch the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022, between France and Argentina.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham superstar will be in the studio watching the match, which promises to be an enthralling contest and will also be promoting his upcoming movie Pathaan along with former English football star Wayne Rooney.

SRK posted a promo video on social media and stated that he will be promoting the film at the finals of the tournament in conjunction with the Jio Cinema brand.

'Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney

aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema', he tweeted.

Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Moreover, his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone will also unveil the trophy during the finals on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to release in India on January 25, 2023.

The film has been touted as King Khan's biggest comeback in 2023. However, SRK and Padukone landed in hot water for the "tacky" choreography and "skimpy" clothing in the viral song, Besharam Rang.