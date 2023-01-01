Search

Aima Baig showcases killer dance moves at a recent wedding

Web Desk 11:49 AM | 1 Jan, 2023
Aima Baig showcases killer dance moves at a recent wedding
Source: @aima_baig_official/Instagram

The clips of Pakistani diva Aima Baig burning the dance floor with family members are viral across social media.

Tis the wedding season in Pakistan, and several celebrities rocked the stage with their power-packed performances, and no different is the case with Pakistani singer Aima Baig.

The singer was seen shaking a leg, grooving to Bollywood numbers while the dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Donning a ballet slipper saree, Baig treated her fans with a mesmerizing move on Jelebi Baby and other party songs.

Her clip garnered mixed reactions from fans and social media users; only a few praised her while others trolled her for copying Alia Bhatt, or for promoting Bollywood culture in Pakistan.

Here's how people reacted: 

The 27-year-old has amassed a huge fan base in a short time span. The Kaif O Suroor starlet is famous for her distinctive style of singing. She has sung many famous songs for Pakistani films including Kalabaaz Dil, Baazi, and Malang.

Pakistani celebrities support Aima Baig amidst cheating controversy

Web Desk
