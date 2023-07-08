Alizeh Shah turns up the heat with new hot pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood star Alizeh Shah has captivated hearts of social media users with her charm as her sweet concoction of impulse to act and innocence keeps her fans hooked.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star continues to turn heads and her killer looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet.

The recent photos of Alizeh Shah are doing rounds on the internet show her taking mirror selfies. In the pictures, she slayed in all black and coupled the black top and pants with a chain belt.

Her recent clicks were enough to raise the temperature, and fans call her ‘selfie queen’.

The actor appeared in many hit dramas including Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and the telefilm Chand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.