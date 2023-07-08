Shahid Afridi shares wedding pictures with his eldest daughter

KARACHI – The Rukhsati event of Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the firstborn of the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, was held on Friday.
In December 2022, Aqsa tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in an elegant ceremony held in the southern port city of Karachi.
The event was attended by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Imamul Haq and other players, who were in Karachi for the training camp. A number of politicians and activists were also present there.
Scores of videos and images surfaced on social media to give a sneak peek into the star-studded event but public was looking for some official photos. Now, Shahid Afridi has completed the wish of public by sharing a slew of photos on his Instagram.
The photos show emotional moments of Rukhsati as the former all-rounder is seeing off her daughter.
Afridi also shared a lovable note for her daughter stating: “Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first”.
“May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen,” he concluded.
