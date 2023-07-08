Search

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat launches UK-based production house

03:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2023
Mehwish Hayat launches UK-based production house
Source: Instagram

After leaving her mark in the world of dramas, movies, and telefilms, and representing Pakistan on a global scale, Mehwish Hayat is embarking on a new journey as a producer. Taking to Instagram, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor announced the launch of her production house, Pink Llama Films, which is based in the UK.

Expressing her excitement about this new venture, Hayat stated, "I have been working on something special for quite some time. I have extensively discussed the portrayal of Muslims and Pakistanis in Western media, and it has become evident that mere words are insufficient. If we genuinely desire to change these perceptions, we must take matters into our own hands."

Movies and TV series produced abroad often perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Muslim and Pakistani characters. Hayat explained that establishing her production company in the UK is the "only way to shape the narrative about who we are and what we stand for."

The actor also shared her experience of working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel, where she portrayed the character Aisha. She emphasized how this experience reinforced her belief in the significance of representation.

At Pink Llama Films, Hayat and her partners are dedicated to creating "authentic, thought-provoking, and entertaining content." She wrote, "Through this endeavour, I hope to dismantle stereotypes and foster greater understanding and acceptance in the world."

Hayat revealed that she has already commenced work on several projects and encouraged people to share their stories with her. She expressed her thrill regarding the response she has received so far and expressed pride in collaborating with award-winning partners on an exciting slate of projects, which she can't wait to share with her audience. To those with a story to tell, she encouraged them to reach out via the website.

On the work front, she is busy with the promotion of a star-studded film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.

Mehwish Hayat set to make a comeback on television

Lifestyle

Nadia Jamil’s house almost submerges underwater after rain

10:54 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Mehwish Hayat set to make a comeback on television

04:55 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Mehwish Hayat announces own film production company

02:01 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Mehwish Hayat has an important message for trolls and critics

10:06 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

09:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Mehwish Hayat shares candid co-stars' moments ahead of film release

09:05 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price declines by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

05:51 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8 July 2023

09:03 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 08, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 08, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: