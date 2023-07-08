Mehwish Hayat launches UK-based production house

After leaving her mark in the world of dramas, movies, and telefilms, and representing Pakistan on a global scale, Mehwish Hayat is embarking on a new journey as a producer. Taking to Instagram, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor announced the launch of her production house, Pink Llama Films, which is based in the UK.
Expressing her excitement about this new venture, Hayat stated, "I have been working on something special for quite some time. I have extensively discussed the portrayal of Muslims and Pakistanis in Western media, and it has become evident that mere words are insufficient. If we genuinely desire to change these perceptions, we must take matters into our own hands."
Movies and TV series produced abroad often perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Muslim and Pakistani characters. Hayat explained that establishing her production company in the UK is the "only way to shape the narrative about who we are and what we stand for."
The actor also shared her experience of working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel, where she portrayed the character Aisha. She emphasized how this experience reinforced her belief in the significance of representation.
At Pink Llama Films, Hayat and her partners are dedicated to creating "authentic, thought-provoking, and entertaining content." She wrote, "Through this endeavour, I hope to dismantle stereotypes and foster greater understanding and acceptance in the world."
Hayat revealed that she has already commenced work on several projects and encouraged people to share their stories with her. She expressed her thrill regarding the response she has received so far and expressed pride in collaborating with award-winning partners on an exciting slate of projects, which she can't wait to share with her audience. To those with a story to tell, she encouraged them to reach out via the website.
On the work front, she is busy with the promotion of a star-studded film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.
