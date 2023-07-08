Music, transgender’s dance parties at weddings banned in this Pakistani town

PESHAWAR – A group of religious scholars in Landi Kotal town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has imposed a ban on music and dance parties at wedding ceremonies.

Reports said the Ulema from Zakha Khel area held a meeting where they decided to take an action against these activities.

They imposed ban on dance parties of transgender persons and music at the wedding events. A joint statement issued by them said no one of them would go to solemnize nikkah and lead funeral prayers for members of the families who will violate the ban.

It said no any relation would be maintained with these families. The group also imposed ban on aerial firing at the wedding events.

Reports said local political leaders and local government representatives attended the meeting.