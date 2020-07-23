I consider myself lucky to have worked with Bushra Ansari, says Farhan Saeed

Singer-actor Farhan Saeed recently started a trend on Instagram to honour the living icons of Pakistan. He paid a tribute to several legends such as the sufi singer, Abida Parveen, actor Qavi Khan, Maulana Tariq Jameel and other prominent personalities.

The recent one to be part of this movement is veteran actor Bushra Ansari.

Saeed penned a long note to shower praises on the iconic star. Ansari is an actor, comedian, singer and playwright.

"I consider myself extremely lucky for having had the opportunity to work with the legendary Bushra Ansari on Udaari," wrote Saeed. "For me, each scene and each frame with Bushra apa has been a learning experience."

Farhan talked about how Ansari is a phenomenal actor and owns every role she performs.

He went on to say, "Over the years, the industry and the audiences have come to witness Bushra Ansari's many talents. Be it theatre, television, film, music and even comedy – her multi-faceted excellence is unmatched.”

Saeed also claimed that Ansari’s talent and craft is unmatched and there is nobody like her in the industry.

"Bushra Ansari's services to Pakistan are immense. Her legendary career has spanned many a decade but with each role she brings forth a new dimension of excellence. Bushra apa, you are simply incredible - thank you for paving the path for us to walk. We love you!" concluded The Tich Button actor.

