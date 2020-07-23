Govt announces 3-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha 2020
04:40 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced a three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Azha from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, August 2.
This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill here on Thursday.
Eidul Azha is celebrated in remembrance of the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice the life of his son for Allah. The timing of the holiday depends on when the new moon is seen at the start of the Zil-hajj.
This year, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 1, Saturday.
- Global COVID-19 tally topped 15mln: WHO09:21 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Lahore chakki owners announce Rs 2 /kg increase in flour price09:03 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Gwadar Port to become guarantor of development in view of strategic ...08:29 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan elected as president of UN’s Economic and Social Council11:43 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
-
I consider myself lucky to have worked with Bushra Ansari, says Farhan Saeed
01:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
- Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich01:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
- You won’t believe what these Pakistani celebs were doing before ...07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion Model in Saudi Arab07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020