Web Desk
04:40 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Govt announces 3-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha 2020
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced a three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Azha from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, August 2. 

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill here on Thursday.

Eidul Azha is celebrated in remembrance of the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice the life of his son for Allah. The timing of the holiday depends on when the new moon is seen at the start of the Zil-hajj.

This year, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 1, Saturday.

