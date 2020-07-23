Next 10 days crucial for controlling COVID-19: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday warned that next 10 days were very crucial and any negligence by the people could hamper the positive trend of corona cases in the country.

“In today’s meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with all the Chief Secretaries, it was stressed that next 10 days are very crucial,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The minister who also chairs NCOC meetings asked the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets, and especially on Eid day.

“If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in corona cases could once again turn otherwise”, he added.

In another tweet, the minister said that he held a NCOC session in Quetta, hosted by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

He acknowledged the improvement in positivity ratio in Balochistan and also appreciated leadership provided by the Chief Minister.

It was emphasized that continued and in fact enhanced effort on contact tracing and testing would be essential, he added.