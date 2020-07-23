17 injured in KP's Parachinar market blast
PESHAWAR - At least 17 people were injured after a blast ripped through a market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Parachinar on Thursday.
Police said the explosion took place in the Turi Bazaar, a crowded place which has in the past been a frequent target of terrorist attacks.
Some onlookers claim that the explosive material may have been installed in a vegetable cart. Seventeen people have been shifted to hospital for treatment where two of them are said to be in critical condition.
Parachanar blast— حسنین عباس (@aleehassnain123) July 23, 2020
Saddened to hear abt parachanar, peshawar Blast, may Allah give full recovery to the injured ppl. Struggle agnst terrorism can,t be let down by such acts, we will continue fight with indian terrorism untill our last breathe#Peshawar— Noman Jahangir (@NomanSheikhPTI) July 23, 2020
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast, saying "terrorists want to target citizens and leave Pakistan in the grip of terror".
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack, besides expressing concerns over rising incidents of terrorism.
A lack of implementation of the National Action Plan is causing to encourage terrorists in the region, he said.
