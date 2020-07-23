Pakistan witnesses over 50% dip in cars’ sale, production

KARACHI - The auto sector of the country suffered a lot during the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 as the sale and production of cars recorded decrease of more than 50 per cent as compare to previous financial year.

As many as 96,455 units were sold during 2019-20 against 209,255 in corresponding period of last year, witnessing a decline of 53.54%.

Similarly, the sector produced 94,325 cars against 209,255 of last year, decreasing by 54.92%, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda cars decreased to 14,091 units during the period under review from 39,189, witnessing a decline of 64.04%.

Data shows the sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 56,720 units to 22,140 units, with a decline of 60.96%.

The sale of Suzuki Swift, Suzuki Cultus and Wagon-R also dipped by 63.8%, 45.93% and 78.58% respectively. The sale of Mehran and Bolan also witnessed a sharp decline.

The production of Honda cars went down by 67.19 percent while Toyota Corolla production decreased by 60.87%.

The production of Suzuki Swift, Cultus, Wagon-R witnessed decline of 76.20%, 53.72% and 78.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 74.89 percent.