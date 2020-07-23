China gives 12 drones to help Pakistan fight off locusts

BEIJING -China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Thursday donated 12 plant protection drones to help local authorities in Pakistan to fight against locust plagues and protect food security.

The DJI T16 plant protection drones were handed over to Pakistan Embassy, Beijing at a ceremony held here for prevention of desert locust by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China to Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Ahmed Farooq, Charge d’ Affaires, Ms. Ma Hongtao, Counsel, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, and Yasha Chen, Head of SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Senior officials from Chinese government, corporate sector and officers from Pakistan Embassy were also present at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, the participants underscored that drone donation by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China is a manifestation of strong commitment and support that Chinese government and its people have extended to Pakistan during locust outbreak.

Thanking the participants for their warm sentiments of goodwill and support, Ahmed Farooq appreciated Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs for its generous contribution for preventing locust spread in Pakistan.

He highlighted that the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture had sent a locust control team to Pakistan during February to March this year and the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs had also donated other locust control equipment to Pakistan.

The donated plant protection drones worth RMB 670,000 will beef up Pakistan’s ability in preventing the spread of locust in its desert areas.

The Agras T16 drones designed by SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd is the first plant protection drone to land in Pakistan.

This represents that China’s cutting-edge intelligent agricultural equipment is entering the countries along the Belt and Road in the form of friendly international assistance to help local agriculture continue to increase productivity.

Later, on behalf of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Charge d’ Affaires received the certificate of handing-over of donations to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research from Ms. Ma Hongtao, Counsel, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China.