Gold price sees a massive drop in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease despite an increase in international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs7,800 to close at Rs197,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs6,684 to settle at Rs169,070, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $13 to settle at $1,885 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.