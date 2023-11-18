US ambassador calls on Nawaz Sharif to discuss elections, economy

LAHORE – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss matters ranging from upcoming general elections to disturbed economy of the country.
The former prime minister emphasised the significance of Pakistan’s relations with the United States. He particularly recalled his various interactions with the US leaders where both sides had always acknowledged the importance of Pakistan-US ties.
During the meeting, the PML-N supremor shared his views on political and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly in the context of his party’s preparations for the upcoming elections.
He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would once again repose their trust in the PML-N to lead the country out of the myriad problems confronting it today.
The two leaders also discussed the enduring bilateral ties and cooperation over multilateral matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US.
Both the leaders acknowledged the importance of steadfast and sturdy partnership between the two countries.
They recognised the importance of exploring avenues to boost cooperation and building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust U.S-Pakistan bilateral relationship.
Donald Blome and Nawaz Sharif deliberated over a number of diverse domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability.
Sharif raised the issue of the plight of innocent Palestinians who were being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza. He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to the People.
The US Ambassador shared US priorities with the PML-N leader and thanked him for a frank and cordial exchange of views during the meeting.
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
