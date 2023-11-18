US ambassador calls on Nawaz Sharif to discuss elections, economy

LAHORE – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss matters ranging from upcoming general elections to disturbed economy of the country.

The former prime minister emphasised the significance of Pakistan’s relations with the United States. He particularly recalled his various interactions with the US leaders where both sides had always acknowledged the importance of Pakistan-US ties.

During the meeting, the PML-N supremor shared his views on political and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly in the context of his party’s preparations for the upcoming elections.

He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would once again repose their trust in the PML-N to lead the country out of the myriad problems confronting it today.

The two leaders also discussed the enduring bilateral ties and cooperation over multilateral matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US.

The U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Amb. Donald Blome called on Quaid, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif earlier today.

The Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif emphasized the significance of Pakistan’s relations with the United States. He particularly… pic.twitter.com/5CwkGBu5i1 — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 18, 2023

Both the leaders acknowledged the importance of steadfast and sturdy partnership between the two countries.

They recognised the importance of exploring avenues to boost cooperation and building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust U.S-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

Donald Blome and Nawaz Sharif deliberated over a number of diverse domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability.

Sharif raised the issue of the plight of innocent Palestinians who were being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza. He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to the People.

The US Ambassador shared US priorities with the PML-N leader and thanked him for a frank and cordial exchange of views during the meeting.