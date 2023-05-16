Inside Maida Azmat's star-studded birthday celebration

Maida Azmat, known as the founder and CEO of a prominent PR company, has established herself as a key figure in the entertainment industry, working closely with many of today's biggest stars. Her professional journey has allowed her to collaborate with renowned celebrities, fostering strong bonds and friendships along the way.

Faisal recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she celebrated her birthday with utmost joy and enthusiasm. On this special occasion, her loving family spared no effort in ensuring that it became an unforgettable and cherished memory. Together with her closest friends and family members, they collaborated to create a remarkable surprise that would warm her heart.

The surprise meticulously planned for Faisal was a delightful arrangement that exuded happiness and celebration. Vibrant and colourful balloons adorned the space, filling the air with an aura of joy and festivity. The celebration was full of A-list celebrities including Momal Sheikh, Kubra Khan, Iqra Aziz, Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Aamir and Goher Mumtaz.

"Thank you @thekubism for planning and hosting a wonderful night full of Shin Shinaki Boobla Boo and madness ???? and everyone for taking time out again to celebrate yet another great night, making me feel so loved ❤️" captioned Faisal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maida Azmat (@maidaazmat)

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans also flooding the comment section with wishes and heart emojis.