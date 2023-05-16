Search

Hajra Yamin sends pulses racing with latest Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja 05:24 PM | 16 May, 2023
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)

Hajra Yamin, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has proven herself to be a versatile and formidable actress. Her journey in the entertainment industry showcases her innate talent and ability to captivate audiences with her exceptional performances. With each role she takes on, she has a remarkable ability to stand out onscreen, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Through her dedication and passion for her craft, she has managed to carve a unique space for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Her ability to seamlessly transition into diverse roles demonstrates her versatility and artistic range. Whether portraying complex characters or bringing life to relatable personalities, Hajra's acting prowess shines through, establishing her as a true star performer.

Not only is Hajra known for her acting skills, but she also possesses an impeccable sense of fashion. Her style choices have garnered attention and praise, making her a fashionista in her own right. With a keen eye for trends and an innate ability to effortlessly carry any outfit, she always leaves her fans in awe. 

She recently turned to Instagram to share a series of captivating photos featuring herself donning a stylish puffy sleeveless top matched with straight pants. In the caption accompanying the pictures, she credited the makeup and hair styling to the talented team at Nabila Salon, writing, "MUA&Hair~ @nabila_salon."

The photos received an overwhelming response from her fans, generating thousands of love reactions. Enthusiastic followers flocked to the comment section, expressing their adoration and showering the Baandi star with affectionate messages.

Recently in an interview, upon being asked about three pieces of advice for girls, she strongly emphasized the importance of not allowing oneself to be dishonoured or compromising one's self-respect. She also highlighted the significance of self-prioritization. She observed that after marriage, many girls tend to become overly focused on their responsibilities, often neglecting their own well-being. She stressed the need for girls to remember to allocate at least one hour a day to relax and take care of themselves, preventing them from losing their own identity amidst their obligations.

Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

