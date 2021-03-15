Pakistan’s Opposition determined for anti-govt long march despite COVID-19 resurgence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief said on Monday coronavirus will not be able to stop the opposition from holding a long march against the government.

Talking to media, he said that the strategy in this regard will be finalized in the meeting of the PDM, adding that an option to resign from the parliament will also be discussed.

Talking about losing race in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman, he said that betrayal of a single member could not weaken the opposition alliance.

However, the PDM will discuss how its votes in the election were reduced, he said.

The PDM suffered a major below in the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman last week when it’s both candidates – Yousaf Raza Gillani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri – lost election despite opposition’s majority in the upper house of the parliament.