Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas bags international Karate Championship in Canada

Web Desk 11:56 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
MONTREAL – In a proud moment for Pakistan as Asian champion raked in accolades in city of Montreal where he displayed top skills at the prestigious Montreal Open International Karate Championship.

Saadi Abbas bagged a gold medal in the International Karate Championship, as he represented Team Green in the 75kg category.

In the recent contest, the ace fighter advanced to the gold with a notable feat over Iran’s Hamoon Dearfshipur, whom he slammed by 4-2. The 35-year-old then outclassed Canadian Ilyas Abdoun.

In finals, he crushed another Canadian Allarie Caron Nellgan 4-1, and earned gold with a convincing performance throughout Montreal Open International Karate Championship.

"Step by step, getting closer to my goal despite all odds, I'm doing my best to make my nation proud," he wrote in a social media post, sharing glimpse of the event.

The ace fighter is eyeing more and more achievements as he is set to represent the South Asian nation in the Asian Games which is slated to be held in China this year.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

