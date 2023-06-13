Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas bags international Karate Championship in Canada

MONTREAL – In a proud moment for Pakistan as Asian champion raked in accolades in city of Montreal where he displayed top skills at the prestigious Montreal Open International Karate Championship.
Saadi Abbas bagged a gold medal in the International Karate Championship, as he represented Team Green in the 75kg category.
In the recent contest, the ace fighter advanced to the gold with a notable feat over Iran’s Hamoon Dearfshipur, whom he slammed by 4-2. The 35-year-old then outclassed Canadian Ilyas Abdoun.
In finals, he crushed another Canadian Allarie Caron Nellgan 4-1, and earned gold with a convincing performance throughout Montreal Open International Karate Championship.
"Step by step, getting closer to my goal despite all odds, I'm doing my best to make my nation proud," he wrote in a social media post, sharing glimpse of the event.
The ace fighter is eyeing more and more achievements as he is set to represent the South Asian nation in the Asian Games which is slated to be held in China this year.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
