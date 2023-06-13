After oil, first Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan 

Search

Pakistan

12:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

PESHAWAR – The first consignment carrying Russian liquified petroleum gas (LPG) reached Pakistan on Tuesday, a day after the South Asian country received the first shipment of Russian crude oil. 

The consignment comprising ten trucks entered Pakistan via Torkham border, the international boundary between Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

The first LPG consignment, which is part of a deal inked by both countries for the 110,000 tons of LGP, was first sent to Uzbekistan through rail cargo and later it was transported to Pakistan via Afghanistan, using trucks. 

A day earlier, the first shipment of 45,000 metric tons of Russian oil arrived at the country’s biggest port city, Karachi. The oil is now being transported to the refinery to process it for use. 

The complete shipment of the Russian oil will be refined at the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRA), reports said.

The refinery would extract gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, heating oil, LPG, petrochemicals, bitumen and asphalt from the Russian oil. 

They said Pakistan would receive the second ship carrying 55,000 metric tons of Russian oil in next two weeks.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

