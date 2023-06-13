Musharraf's granddaughter Zainab Raza leaves fans in awe with new bold avatar

Aspiring model and actor Zainab Raza continued turning heads with her bold persona.

The granddaughter of country’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf remained in news as social media users were fawning over the starlet courtesy of her tempting, and fiery presence.

At the tender age of 23, the diva made a significant mark in various fields including modeling. Lately, Zainab raised temperature as she posed in a black shiny corset dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAINAB RAZA (@zainabrj)

The pictures soon went viral on social media, with fans showering love on Zainab.

The model’s fame and popularity continue to increase since the daring girl stepped into the showbiz world as her bold personality made her a favorite among fashion designers and photographers.