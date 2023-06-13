Shaheen Afridi to skip bilateral Test series against Sri Lanka ahead of ODI World Cup

LLAHORE – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would not take part in upcoming test series against Sri Lanka, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said the left-arm bowler would take break ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 that would be hosted by India in October and November.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play two test matches, which will be part of the International Cricket Council’s Test Championship.

The bilateral test series will be played in July this year while the Sri Lanka Cricket Board is yet to issue a schedule in this regard.

The star Pakistani bowler is currently playing for Nottinghamshire country cricket club in the T20 blast tournament.

It is recalled that Shaheen Afridi has bagged 99 wickets in 25 Test matches at an average of 24.86.