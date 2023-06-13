Sindh chief secretary inaugurates National Women's Basketball Championship

KARACHI – The National Women's Basketball Championship commenced with an inspiring inauguration by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at the Siddiq Memon Sports Complex.
Distinguished personalities including Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Deputy Commissioner East Tabriz Sadiq Marri, SOA Secretary Ahmad Ali Rajput, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, AC Gulshan Iqbal Abdul Sattar Hakro graced the occasion alongside notable sports figures.
The championship, being organised by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) under the patronage of the Pakistan Basketball Association (PBBF), has received the generous support of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput stated: "Organizing this championship in Karachi is a divine reward, and I am delighted to acknowledge that the commendable efforts of the Commissioner Karachi have played a pivotal role in resurrecting this event after a 16-year hiatus.
“The Sindh government is committed to the unprecedented promotion of sports in the province, and Commissioner Karachi's contributions to the sporting realm are truly unparalleled." Dr. Sohail further announced that the championship-winning team and the player of the tournament would receive cash prizes from the Chief Secretary's office.
Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon shared his enthusiasm, affirming, "Inshallah, this championship will be an unforgettable and successful event. This year, the Commissioner's Office plans to organize two provincial tournaments in Karachi. As a culmination of this championship, the Women of the Championship and the highest scorer from Karachi will be honored with cash prizes to be presented by the Commissioner Karachi Office."
The ceremony featured addresses by Muhammad Shakeel Jan, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Dr. Nayyar Jabin, and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, with Ishrat Aamir serving as the host. To add excitement to the occasion, an exhibition match was held, resulting in a 15-10 victory for Benazir Bhutto XI over the Ayesha Iqbal Memon XI. Captain Hareem Zuberi, Laiba Tabriz, and Yamna Soltani showcased remarkable skills for the winning team, while Hamna Khan, Derkheshan, and Kainat Chishti played well for the opposing side.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
