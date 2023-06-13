Search

Sindh chief secretary inaugurates National Women's Basketball Championship

01:41 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
KARACHI – The National Women's Basketball Championship commenced with an inspiring inauguration by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at the Siddiq Memon Sports Complex.  

Distinguished personalities including Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Deputy Commissioner East Tabriz Sadiq Marri, SOA Secretary Ahmad Ali Rajput, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, AC Gulshan Iqbal Abdul Sattar Hakro graced the occasion alongside notable sports figures.  

The championship, being organised by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) under the patronage of the Pakistan Basketball Association (PBBF), has received the generous support of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput stated: "Organizing this championship in Karachi is a divine reward, and I am delighted to acknowledge that the commendable efforts of the Commissioner Karachi have played a pivotal role in resurrecting this event after a 16-year hiatus.

“The Sindh government is committed to the unprecedented promotion of sports in the province, and Commissioner Karachi's contributions to the sporting realm are truly unparalleled." Dr. Sohail further announced that the championship-winning team and the player of the tournament would receive cash prizes from the Chief Secretary's office.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon shared his enthusiasm, affirming, "Inshallah, this championship will be an unforgettable and successful event. This year, the Commissioner's Office plans to organize two provincial tournaments in Karachi. As a culmination of this championship, the Women of the Championship and the highest scorer from Karachi will be honored with cash prizes to be presented by the Commissioner Karachi Office."

The ceremony featured addresses by Muhammad Shakeel Jan, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Dr. Nayyar Jabin, and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, with Ishrat Aamir serving as the host. To add excitement to the occasion, an exhibition match was held, resulting in a 15-10 victory for Benazir Bhutto XI over the Ayesha Iqbal Memon XI. Captain Hareem Zuberi, Laiba Tabriz, and Yamna Soltani showcased remarkable skills for the winning team, while Hamna Khan, Derkheshan, and Kainat Chishti played well for the opposing side.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

