Maulana Tariq Jameel briefs Saudi ambassador about Tablighi activities
ISLAMABAD – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel held a meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in the federal capital.
He was part of a delegation comprising Special Assistant to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Mufti Abdul Rahim and others.
آج علماء کے وفد کے ہمراہ سعودی سفیر نواف بن سعید المالکی سے ملاقات کی اور جس میں دعوت و تبلیغ کی محنت، دینی خدمات اور اس کے عالمی ثمرات کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا۔ وفد میں مفتی عبد الرحیم، مولانا طاہر اشرفی شامل تھے۔#tariqjamil pic.twitter.com/DU4XcJfV10— Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 20, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel shared pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle. He wrote that the Saudi ambassador was briefed about the work of preaching (Tabligh), religious services and its global fruits.
