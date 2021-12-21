Maulana Tariq Jameel briefs Saudi ambassador about Tablighi activities

05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel briefs Saudi ambassador about Tablighi activities
ISLAMABAD – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel held a meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in the federal capital.

He was part of a delegation comprising Special Assistant to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Mufti Abdul Rahim and others.

Maulana Tariq Jameel shared pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle. He wrote that the Saudi ambassador was briefed about the work of preaching (Tabligh), religious services and its global fruits.

