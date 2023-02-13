Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed steal the spotlight at wedding

The 'it couple' of Lollywood — Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed — are back in town to set the temperature soaring with their charm and elegance.
The young couple is known for their scintillating pictures, vacation trips and successful drama serials. Bukhari and Ahmed are often breaking the internet with their top-notch sartorial choices whether on the red carpet, at candlelight dinners or at family weddings.
The Mere Humnasheen famed diva along with her darling husband, the Mohabbat Daagh Ki Soorat actor, was recently photographed at their friend’s lavish wedding event where the couple managed to gain attention all to themselves.
Wearing her "love at first sight" saree, Bukhari gave a nod to the designer Tayab Moazzam for his breathtaking couture piece. The Ramz-e-Ishq star stunned in her beautiful ivory embellished saree, mauve-toned makeup and her hair in a middle part sleek open style.
The Bholi Bano actress exuded "the grace of a swan in a celestial couture saree crafted from luxurious fabric in soft and dreamy hues and shimmering with intricate hand embellishments serving as a wondrous confection that left all spectators in complete awe".
Complementing his gorgeous wife in an expensive tuxedo, the Dil Tanha Tanha actor looked dapper.
Social media users loved the Ishq Nahin Aasan co-stars' elegant look.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.
Ahmed was recently seen in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.
The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.
In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Oct-2022/sbp-names-banks-responsible-for-increase-in-us-dollar-rate
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.