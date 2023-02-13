Search

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed steal the spotlight at wedding

Noor Fatima 10:03 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Source: Arez Ahmed (Instagram)

The 'it couple' of Lollywood — Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed — are back in town to set the temperature soaring with their charm and elegance.

The young couple is known for their scintillating pictures, vacation trips and successful drama serials. Bukhari and Ahmed are often breaking the internet with their top-notch sartorial choices whether on the red carpet, at candlelight dinners or at family weddings.     

The Mere Humnasheen famed diva along with her darling husband, the Mohabbat Daagh Ki Soorat actor, was recently photographed at their friend’s lavish wedding event where the couple managed to gain attention all to themselves.  

Wearing her "love at first sight" saree, Bukhari gave a nod to the designer Tayab Moazzam for his breathtaking couture piece. The Ramz-e-Ishq star stunned in her beautiful ivory embellished saree, mauve-toned makeup and her hair in a middle part sleek open style.

The Bholi Bano actress exuded "the grace of a swan in a celestial couture saree crafted from luxurious fabric in soft and dreamy hues and shimmering with intricate hand embellishments serving as a wondrous confection that left all spectators in complete awe".

Complementing his gorgeous wife in an expensive tuxedo, the Dil Tanha Tanha actor looked dapper. 

Social media users loved the Ishq Nahin Aasan co-stars' elegant look.

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

Ahmed was recently seen in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.

Hiba Bukhari shares how Arez Ahmed proposed her

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

