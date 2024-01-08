USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee grows stronger against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar, moving up further in inter-bank market.

On the first working day of the week, rupee hovers around 281.08, jumping Re0.32, in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR advanced by 0.16pc or Rs0.46 to settle at 281.40 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Rupee moved up for over a week following staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).