'Hamoon Jadugar' says Mehwish Hayat was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz meant for him

Many former Pakistani performers saw extremely difficult times after leaving the industry. Many senior artists were unable to find work and even afford medication in later years of their lives.

Many legends were disregarded and honoured only posthumously by the State. This is something that Haseeb Pasha, aka Hamoon Jadugar from Ainak Wala Jin, has experienced.

He achieved enormous success on television and influenced children with his brilliant performance. He continued to inform the public and kids through his live performances.

He appeared as a guest on Hafiz Ahmed's podcast and disclosed that the PTV administration had nominated him for an award on several occasions, but every time he reached to receive his award, it had already been given to someone else who had passed away.

Later, he learned that Mehwish Hayat received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz that he was supposed to receive a few years ago and that he was saddened to learn that.

He however said he did not know who Mehwish was and how great was she as a performer. He said he should have been awarded the distinction before a young artist because he was a more experienced artist who served Pakistan's entertainment industry for decades.