Coronavirus patient dies in Bahwalpur
Share
BAHAWALPUR – A coronavirus patient here on Sunday died at Civil Hospital.
According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, one person namely Ahmad Hasan (65) was admitted to Civil Hospital after his coronavirus test came positive two days ago.
The patient had returned from Saudia Arabia after performing Umrah. The wife and granddaughter of deceased have been quarantined at their home.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 2,937, according to government data till Sunday evening, after recording 128 new cases in past 24 hours.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 45, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 171 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 1197 cases (12 deaths) followed by Sindh, 881 (15 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 374 (14 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 206 (3 deaths); Balochistan 189 (1 death); Islamabad 78; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 12.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18.
COVID19: Pakistan confirms 45 deaths; Coronavirus ... 05:01 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 2,937, according to government data till ...
- Three soldiers dead, 5 freedom fighters martyred in Indian-Controlled ...11:46 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- 'Lockdown causing Rs1 billion rupees losses to railway system in ...10:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Turkey exempts young workers from confinement order07:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston gifts coronavirus-positive nurse a $10,000 ...04:28 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery04:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019