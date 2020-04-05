Coronavirus patient dies in Bahwalpur
04:40 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus patient dies in Bahwalpur
BAHAWALPUR – A coronavirus patient here on Sunday died at Civil Hospital.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, one person namely Ahmad Hasan (65) was admitted to Civil Hospital after his coronavirus test came positive two days ago.

The patient had returned from Saudia Arabia after performing Umrah. The wife and granddaughter of deceased have been quarantined at their home.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 2,937, according to government data till Sunday evening, after recording 128 new cases in past 24 hours.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 45, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 171 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 1197 cases (12 deaths) followed by Sindh, 881 (15 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 374 (14 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 206 (3 deaths); Balochistan 189 (1 death); Islamabad 78; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 12.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18.

