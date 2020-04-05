PTV fee increased from Rs35 to Rs100
05:03 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The government on Saturday increased the Pakistan Television (PTV) fee from Rs35 to Rs100, even though most of citizens do not watch the channel.
The fee, which is collected by charging it to consumers' electricity bills each month, will generate an estimated Rs21 billion to the government annually.
