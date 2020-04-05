Parents' fight claims minor daughter's life
FAISALABAD – A minor was killed during scuffle of her parent in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Sana Bibi r/o Amin town exchanged harsh words with her spouse Irfan over a domestic dispute.

Her husband opened fire at his wife, but bullet hit her minor suckling daughter.

As a result, the girl sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The accused father managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case. Further investigations were underway.

