Parents' fight claims minor daughter's life
06:35 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Share
FAISALABAD – A minor was killed during scuffle of her parent in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that Sana Bibi r/o Amin town exchanged harsh words with her spouse Irfan over a domestic dispute.
Her husband opened fire at his wife, but bullet hit her minor suckling daughter.
As a result, the girl sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The accused father managed to escape from the scene.
Police registered a case. Further investigations were underway.
- Three soldiers dead, 5 freedom fighters martyred in Indian-Controlled ...11:46 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- 'Lockdown causing Rs1 billion rupees losses to railway system in ...10:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Turkey exempts young workers from confinement order07:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
-
Pink completely recovers from coronavirus, donates $1m to pandemic relief efforts
04:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston gifts coronavirus-positive nurse a $10,000 ...04:28 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery04:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019