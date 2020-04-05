Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis
Share

LAHORE – The chicken prices have been facing significant fall due to the crisis emerged after Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in the country.

A few weeks back, chicken meat was being sold for around Rs 260 per kilogram in the city, but now it is available for less than Rs 150 per kg.

Some people buying chicken at shops told APP on Sunday that it was a good thing that at least one item of daily-use was available in the market on affordable price in the current situation when a lot of problems and restrictions had made people's lives miserable. 

However, the poultry farmers seemed in real trouble. Some of them said that they were facing huge losses. They said due to such a low price, they were finding it hard to meet even the expenses borne on raising of the chicken. They said they were considering to quit the poultry business due the situation, caused by the conornvirus pandemic.

They said a ban imposed on marriage and other functions at marriage halls due to fear of spread of Covid-19 was a major reason for low chicken prices, as the consumption of poultry meat had been reduced over 50 per cent.

More From This Category
Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis
07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
WB approves $160b emergency aid over 15 months
09:57 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Nestlé Pakistan to support ...
09:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion ...
05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
WB approves additional financing of $700m for ...
10:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
UBL declared Pakistan’s 'Best Digital Bank' by ...
07:38 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pink completely recovers from coronavirus, donates $1m to pandemic relief efforts
04:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr