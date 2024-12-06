Milk, yogurt prices increase [Check Latest Rates]

LAHORE – The prices of milk and yogurt registered a significant increase in prices in Punjab capital city of Lahore in December.

Reports said the shopkeepers have jacked up the milk price by Rs20 per kilogramme and yogurt price Rs20-30 per kg as the authorities failed to control the rates.

The price of milk has been raised from Rs180 to Rs200 per kg, while yogurt is being sold for Rs220 to Rs230 in different areas of the city as compared to previous Rs200 per kg.

Regarding the price hike, shopkeepers said the decision to revise up the rates has been made due to rising cost.

In response to the increase in prices, citizens said that the administration has left them helpless as their concerns are not being addressed.

The development comes in contrast with the recent data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showing that Pakistan’s annual consumer price index inflation rate decreased to 4.9 percent in November.

Pakistan witnessed continuous decrease in inflation rate in past few months as it had surged to historic high of 38pc last year.

The CPI inflation decreased to 4.9pc on year-on-year basis in November 2024 as compared to 7.2pc in the previous month and 29.2pc in November 2023.