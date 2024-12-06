London police shut case against attack on ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle

LONDON – The London police have closed the case regarding the alleged attack on the vehicle of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

The Pakistani High Commission had lodged a complaint with the police after ex-CJP’s diplomatic vehicle at Middle Temple in London.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs had instructed the high commission to review the video’s footage and take action against the individuals involved in the incident.

The Pakistani High Commission had provided the police with all available evidence related to the incident. However, the police stated that since no one was injured and no other damage occurred, they could not charge anyone.

The incident occurred in October this year as former CJP attended a ceremony celebrating his appointment as a bencher at the prestigious Middle Temple. A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside the event, where PTI figures Maleeka Bukhari, Zulfi Bukhari, Azhar Mashwani, and others spoke to the crowd. As Justice Isa and his wife exited, some protesters reportedly attacked their vehicle, with several individuals striking the car in a show of hostility.

In a swift response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced measures to cancel the passports of those involved. He directed Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to quickly identify the attackers using video footage of the incident. Additional steps include blocking their national ID cards and pursuing formal charges in Pakistan.

It is recalled that the Pakistani government has canceled the passports of the 23 individuals allegedly involved in the incident and placed their names on the passport control list.