PIA all set for first Europe flight in January after ban lifted

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started booking for its flights to Europe after a ban was lifted after a gap of four years.

After 4 years, PIA’s first flight to Paris will depart on January 10, 2025, reports said. The flight PK 719 will depart from Islamabad for Paris at 11 AM.

Earlier this month, Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have lifted the ban on PIA flights to Europe.

Calling it a historic day, Khawaja Asif credited this achievement to the Ministry of Aviation’s dedicated efforts.

He emphasised that the success was made possible by ensuring compliance with international aviation safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It is noteworthy that EASA had suspended PIA’s flights to European countries on June 30, 2020, following revelations about fake pilot licenses.

Pakistan national air carrier used to operate flights to Barcelona, Birmingham, Bradford, and London and other cities before being slapped with ban. The airline is also planning to reintroduce flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Amsterdam as part of its broader strategy to rebuild its European network.