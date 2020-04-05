Pink completely recovers from coronavirus, donates $1m to pandemic relief efforts

Singer Pink is yet another celebrity that tested positive for COVID-19 virus, but she's been recovering and giving back to help others.

The singer vowed to donate $1 million to relief efforts.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote on Instagram. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

The 40-year-old singer criticized the unavailability of largely accessible testing, explaining it an "absolute travesty and failure of our government."

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," Pink wrote.

She will be giving half of her $1 million donation to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother, Judy Moore, worked for 18 years.

The remaining $500,000 will be given to the Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She called health care workers "heroes” and ended her post with an appeal to the public.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," Pink wrote.

Many actors, musicians, athletes and politicians have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Many actors, musicians, athletes and politicians have been diagnosed with coronavirus.